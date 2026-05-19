16-year-old Oakland soccer phenom makes his pro debut

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The Brief An Oakland teen made his professional soccer debut over the weekend. Charlie Wachs played his first game with the Oakland Roots just days after signing with the soccer club. At 16, Wachs is now the youngest to play for the Roots.



A 16-year-old Oakland high school student, a phenom considered one of California’s best soccer players in his age group, made his pro-soccer debut over the weekend, proudly playing for his hometown.

On Saturday, Charlie Wachs joined his new Oakland Roots teammates on the home pitch at the Oakland Coliseum in the game against Sacramento Republic FC. It was a historic team moment as he became the youngest to ever play for the Roots.

His debut came just days after he signed a USL First Team Academy contract with the soccer club. The special contract allows amateur youth players to train and compete with a pro team while preserving their collegiate eligibility.

"We have had a few under 16s sign for the team," explained Roots co-founder and Vice President of Public Relations and Communications Tommy Hodul.

So Charlie is not the youngest to sign with the soccer club, but Hodul said he is the youngest to play for the team.

Dig deeper:

The midfielder has stood out in a pool of exceptional, elite athletes. He has spent the past two years playing on the Root’s Project 51O youth developmental program.

"Charlie is one of the top players in his age group in California and has the potential to be one of the best in the country at this age," Roots Director of Soccer Nana Attakora said in the club’s announcement of Charlie’s signing on Thursday.

On the recruiting and scouting platform Prep Soccer, the teen is ranked as the 9th best player in California for his age group.

Wachs soccer Family

The backstory:

Born and raised in Oakland, Wachs is a sophomore at Bishop O’Dowd High School. Soccer is in his blood, as the game is a family affair.

His father, Keely Wachs, was a distinguished competitive athlete himself, a former all-conference soccer player at UC Davis.

Charlie Wachs with dad Keely Wachs at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Sarah Wachs )

Charlie’s older brother, Eli Wachs, is also an elite, standout. The elder sibling, a midfielder, actually carved a similar path as his younger brother. Eli signed an Academy contract with the Roots when he was 18.

Now 20, he plays NCAA Division 1 soccer for DePaul University in Chicago.

Young soccer players Charlie Wachs (left) with brother Eli Wachs. (Sarah Wachs )

Big brother an inspiration

Charlie said Eli has served as a powerful inspiration.

Photo of the Wachs family: Mom Sarah, Charlie, brother Eli, and dad Keely. Eli had signed an Academy contract with the Oakland Roots when he was a teen. (Sarah Wachs) Expand

"Ever since my brother made his debut for the Roots a couple years back, I knew that was something I wanted for myself too," the younger sibling shared. "I’ve put in so much work over the years, and this moment makes all of it worth it."

That moment was put on display on Saturday, when the teen came in as a substitute for Michael Edwards in the 82nd minute in the game against Sacramento. The game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Oakland team, but it was a closely watched, celebrated event as the young Wachs made history in his debut.

On Saturday, the Roots shared photos of the player with the caption: "Only the beginning. 💫Youngin' @charlie.wachs8 makes his professional debut tonight at home. Keep it going, Charlie!"

What they're saying:

Roots fans have their eyes on the team's newest and youngest member.

"The youngster definitely shows potential and it will be interesting to see how he develops over this season," wrote Daniel Poulter for the independent, fan-run Oakland Roots Blog. "Many other California teams were eyeing Wachs before the Roots made sure to keep him in-house," Poulter added.

Young role model

As Charlie has drawn inspiration from his brother and other young, gifted players who have come before him, he said it’s an honor knowing he too can serve as a role model.

"It’s really special to now be in a position where younger kids are watching and believing they can do it too," Charlie said, adding, "There are so many talented players in Oakland, and I hope kids see that it’s possible to come through local clubs like Project 51O and reach a high level while representing your city."

Charlie Wachs signing autographs on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Oakland Coliseum. (Sarah Wachs )

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The teen said through this new opportunity, he will continue to work on developing and growing as a player and a teammate.

"I’m still focused on improving every day and building relationships with the staff and players," he said.

But he also stressed how important it is for him to enjoy every aspect of the journey.

"For me the biggest thing is just having fun, it's something I try to remind myself of regularly. If you truly love the game, work hard, and stay consistent, your time will come," he said.

Beyond his years

And at just 16, the young player seems much older than his years.

"Beyond his ability, he is an incredibly mature player for his age and has already shown the work ethic of a professional player," said Attakora. "We are really excited as an organization to work with such a coachable young talent."

As the teen tries to take in this experience to get the most out of it, he's already thinking about the long game and how he can give back to the sport that has been a gift in his life.

"This game has given me so much already, and I know I want to stay involved in the game for the rest of my life," Charlie shared. "After my playing career, I’d love to coach and help develop younger players the same way people helped develop me."

That feeling of gratitude ran deep as Charlie expressed his appreciation for his strong support network.

"I’m really grateful to my family, my teammates, and everyone at Project 51O and Oakland Roots who believed in me throughout this journey," he said.

Charlie Wachs with family and friends at his pro soccer debut game on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Sarah Wachs )

Representing The Town

The teen said the last few days have been a whirlwind and a dream come true to be representing this city he loves in the game he loves.

"Growing up in Oakland, dreaming about playing for this club, and then actually making my debut still feels unreal," the teen said, as he added, "This city means everything to me, and representing Oakland at 16 is something I’ll never take for granted."

Charlie Wachs made his pro debut with the Oakland Roots on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Credit: Oakland Roots SC)

Charlie Wachs, 16, with his mom, Sarah Wachs, at the Oakland Roots vs. Sacramento Republic FC game on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Oakland Coliseum. (Sarah Wachs )

Charlie Wachs posing for a photo with his parents, Sarah and Keely, Wachs on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Oakland Coliseum. (Sarah Wachs ) Expand

The Source Information for this story came from the Oakland Roots and from KTVU's correspondence with Charlie Wachts and his parents.



