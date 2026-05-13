Team Paraguay will train at SJSU ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief Team Paraguay, appearing in its first World Cup in 16 years, will use the sports complex at San Jose State University as its assigned training ground. Australia will utilize the Oakland Roots practice facility in Alameda. The first match hosted in the Bay Area will take place on June 13.



A second national team has officially selected the Bay Area as its home base for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Team Paraguay at SJSU

What we know:

Team Paraguay, appearing in its first World Cup in 16 years, will use the sports complex at San Jose State University as its assigned training ground, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The move keeps the team localized for their schedule, as Paraguay is slated to play its final two group stage matches in the Bay Area. They are positioned in Group D and are scheduled to face off against the United States in their opening match.

Australia in Alameda

The San Jose facility is one of two primary training grounds offered by the Bay Area; earlier this year, officials confirmed that Australia will utilize the Oakland Roots practice facility in Alameda.

Other international teams have also finalized their California bases: Austria and Qatar will train in the Santa Barbara area, while Switzerland and New Zealand have selected San Diego.

The United States Men's National Team will establish its basecamp in Irvine, located roughly an hour from their opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Health concerns

As more than a million travelers are expected to arrive in the United States for the tournament, regional health leaders are beginning large-scale coordination efforts.

Five health department leaders from various U.S. cities, including Dr. Monika Roy, the deputy health officer for Santa Clara County, are meeting on Wednesday to discuss public health safety. The coordination focuses on monitoring infectious diseases, preparing for extreme heat, and managing security threats inherent to large-scale global events.

What's next:

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off on June 11 in Mexico. The first match hosted in the Bay Area will take place on June 13.