16-yr-old killed by suspected DUI driver outside his family home in Richmond

An East Bay family of a 16-year-old boy killed by a suspected drunk driver is in mourning. They said they're struggling with the sudden death of a teen who loved life.

Relatives said Ricardo Funes-Barajas, known as Ricky, of Richmond, said he had just left a family gathering after watching a soccer match when he was killed.

"I'm just giving back some love and that's my focus," said Ricky's mother, Martha Barajas. The family hosted a gathering with friends at the Richmond home where Ricky was visiting when he was killed.

The home belongs to one of the teen's aunts. Ricky's family said he goes there often.

"He would tell me every single day that he loved me. He would give me a kiss every day. He would thank me every day for his meals," said Barajas.

According to the teen's mother, Ricky was in his black Mustang. He had just pulled out of a parking space by his aunt's house shortly after midnight Monday.



Barajas said she was getting into her own car when she saw a blue car speed by and crash into her son's car.

"The car was coming at such a high speed, he didn't see it." Police said Ricky was trapped inside his car and died at the scene.

Firefighters had to extricate the other driver, 30-year-old Alexi Pineda Ticas of Richmond, from his blue car. Ricky's relatives rushed to the scene.

"We were just outside all night. Couldn't believe what happened. Just here to support my sister, but there's no words. There's nothing that we can tell her. Nothing will bring him back," said Ricky's aunt, Maria Barajas.

A young life stolen by a suspected drunk driver. Police say that speed and alcohol may have been factors in this collision.

The driver is now being charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in injury. The family said they felt helpless.

"No matter what I do, he's never going to come home," said Maria Barajas.

The family described the teen as loving towards everyone, smart, and he enjoyed playing basketball for Leadership High School's team.

He was scheduled to start 11th grade in the fall.

"Ricky did everything we wanted him to. He was a good kid, great kid," said Ricky's basketball coach Melvan Uter who had hoped to have the teen play on the varsity team this upcoming school year. Barajas said that she has not come to terms with the fact that she has lost her son.

"See black cars and I think it's my son. See kids running around, is that him?" A memorial service for Ricky is scheduled for July 29. Jail records show that suspected DUI driver, Ticas, is out on bail.

Ricky's mother wants justice for her son.

His aunt Maria has started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses:



