17-year-old boy killed when Camaro crashes into Recology truck, flies off I-80 Freeway

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The Brief A car crashed into a Recology truck before careening off the side of the I-80 Freeway early on Satruday morning. A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were injured. Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.



A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were injured in San Francisco early on Saturday morning when their car crashed into a Recology truck before careening off the side of the I-80 Freeway.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the eastbound side of the freeway near 7th Street on initial reports of a jackknifed big rig, according to a department statement.

At the scene, CHP discovered that a Chevrolet Camaro was driving in the first lane of the freeway when the car "made an unsafe turning movement" and struck the left corner of the Recology truck, sending both vehicles into sand barrels located at the top of the 7th Street offramp.

The truck came to a stop on the offramp, but the Camaro was catapulted over the bridge railings and fell about 25 feet down into a San Francisco Police Department impound lot, where it struck several other vehicles and flipped onto its roof.

One 17-year-old boy who was a backseat passenger in the Camaro and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash was pronounced dead at the scene by the San Francisco Fire Department. His identity was not released due to his age.

The 18-year-old driver was able to remove himself from the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Two other passengers – a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man – were rescued from inside the car and taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate and major injuries respectively.

The aftermath:

The CHP said both the truck driver and the 18-year-old who was behind the wheel of the Camaro remained on scene and cooperated with a police investigation into the crash.

Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.