17-year-old soccer player killed in San Francisco car crash

The Brief The Victim: 17-year-old Lenin Homer Silva recently graduated from Hillsdale High School and was recruited to play college soccer. The Crash: The vehicle went over a railing near the 7th Street off-ramp and fell 25 feet into an SFPD impound yard. Investigation: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says drugs and alcohol were not factors, but speed has not been ruled out. Other Victims: Three other teenagers were injured; one remains hospitalized with serious injuries.



A community is mourning the tragic loss of a 17-year-old talented young soccer player who was killed in a car crash late last month just one day after celebrating his high school graduation.

Loved ones filled the hillside at Crocker Amazon Park—the very fields where Lenin Homer Silva spent so much of his life playing soccer—for a emotional celebration of his life filled with choir song and shared memories.

"He was strong, but he was super gentle... a sweet, kind, gentle kid," said his mother, Sue Homer.

A dream cut short

What we know:

Lenin had just graduated from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo on May 28. The following evening, he went out with friends to celebrate the milestone.

Lenin was a standout goalkeeper for the San Francisco Aztec Jaguars, a passion he pursued since early childhood. His talent on the field caught the attention of recruiters at Skyline College, where he was planning to attend and play soccer this upcoming semester.

"I'm sad he didn't get to realize his dream of playing college soccer, and I really miss him," said his friend, Dominick Lezano. "I would say he's like a brother to me. It feels like losing a family member, and I'll always remember him."

Details of crash

Dig deeper:

According to his parents, Lenin was riding as a backseat passenger in a car driven by a schoolmate.

The California Highway Patrol reported that around 1:30 a.m. on May 30, the 18-year-old driver made what investigators described as an "unsafe turning movement" near the 7th Street off-ramp.

The vehicle struck the left corner of a Recology truck, careened over the highway railings, and plummeted roughly 25 feet into the San Francisco Police Department's impound yard below.

Lenin tragically died at the scene.

The driver and front-seat passenger suffered only minor injuries. However, a third passenger suffered severe injuries.

"Len died at the scene, and the other boy is still fighting for his life," Sue Homer said.

‘Resilient’ young man

What they're saying:

Friends and family members at the vigil described Lenin as resilient, mature, and incredibly generous with his time. His uncle, Gerardo Silva, expressed the collective shock of the community.

"I still can't believe he's gone," Silva said. "I love him so much."

Amid the immense grief, Lenin’s mother expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support keeping the family afloat.

"Our whole extended family, everybody here has loved us through it," Homer said. "And that's the only way we're still standing."

Investigation ongoing

The CHP confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, but investigators have not yet ruled out speed.

Authorities stated that the final outcome of the investigation will determine whether the 18-year-old driver will face citations or criminal charges.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

The Source: Crash victim Lenin Homer Silva's family, California Highway Patrol



