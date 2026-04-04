18-year-old wounded in Oakland shooting; officer reportedly punched

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot early Saturday on 17th Street near Broadway in Oakland and is in stable condition. The suspected gunman escaped. Another man was arrested after reportedly punching an officer while trying to help the suspect escape.



Oakland police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that left an 18-year-old man wounded.

Shooting reported near downtown

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on 17th Street near Broadway, according to the East Bay Times. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and is reported to be in stable condition.

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Suspect escapes

The suspected gunman fled the scene.

Arrest made in connection

Dig deeper:

During the response, another person allegedly tried to help the suspect escape by punching a police officer who was pursuing the gunman, according to the East Bay Times.

That man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer.

The investigation remains ongoing.