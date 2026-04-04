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18-year-old wounded in Oakland shooting; officer reportedly punched

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Published  April 4, 2026 6:55pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old wounded in Oakland shooting

18-year-old wounded in Oakland shooting

Oakland police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent an 18-year-old to a local hospital. 

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man was shot early Saturday on 17th Street near Broadway in Oakland and is in stable condition.
    • The suspected gunman escaped.
    • Another man was arrested after reportedly punching an officer while trying to help the suspect escape.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that left an 18-year-old man wounded.

Shooting reported near downtown

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on 17th Street near Broadway, according to the East Bay Times. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and is reported to be in stable condition.

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A woman was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Vallejo, police said.

Suspect escapes

The suspected gunman fled the scene.

Arrest made in connection

Dig deeper:

During the response, another person allegedly tried to help the suspect escape by punching a police officer who was pursuing the gunman, according to the East Bay Times.

That man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

OaklandCrime and Public Safety