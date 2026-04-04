18-year-old wounded in Oakland shooting; officer reportedly punched
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that left an 18-year-old man wounded.
Shooting reported near downtown
What we know:
The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on 17th Street near Broadway, according to the East Bay Times. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and is reported to be in stable condition.
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Suspect escapes
The suspected gunman fled the scene.
Arrest made in connection
Dig deeper:
During the response, another person allegedly tried to help the suspect escape by punching a police officer who was pursuing the gunman, according to the East Bay Times.
That man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer.
The investigation remains ongoing.