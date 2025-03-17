1st day of sex crime trial for former FCI Dublin guard 'Dirty Dick' Smith

article

The first day of trial began Monday in a federal courthouse in Oakland for a former correctional officer nicknamed Darrel "Dirty Dick" Smith – the last of the FCI Dublin guards to answer formally to criminal charges that he sexually abused multiple women while they were incarcerated.

Smith is charged with the most counts of the seven other former guards to be convicted of sex crimes at the now-shuttered prison, which closed in April 2024 after the Bureau of Prisons said it couldn't fix the problems or the culture there.

He faces a 15-count indictment, accusing him of abusing five women. The exact charges are abusive sexual contact, sexual abuse of a ward, aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of rights under color of law.

Of the eight correctional officers charged with similar sex crimes at FCI Dublin – the most of any other prison in the country – five have pleaded guilty and two were found guilty by a jury, including former Warden Ray Garcia, who is serving a nearly six-year prison sentence. Smith is the last to be charged and go to trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Paulson and Sailaja Paidipaty anticipate the trial will last 12 days, and they have produced a witness list that includes 15 women who will testify.

Three of those women are in BOP custody, and since FCI Dublin is now closed, they are being held in county jails in San Francisco, Contra Costa County, and Marin, according to the Dublin Solidarity Group.

Some of those women are expected to testify that Smith asked them to flash him parts of their breasts, pinned them against the wall, fingered their buttocks and vaginas, watched them shower, bribed them with cellphones in exchange for sex, served as lookouts for him when he had sex with others, and entered their cells while they were naked and showering.

KTVU has interviewed at least four other women who said Smith targeted and terrorized them, sometimes while he sat in the dark, eating bananas and watching them undress. These women were not formally named in the indictment.

Smith was originally charged in May 2023, and then prosecutors added more charges in July 2024.

His last day of work was 2021, when he was placed on leave, and he had worked at FCI Dublin since 2015. He had worked at FCC Coleman in Florida from 2003 to 2010.

Smith has been living in Florida out of custody ever since and was given permission to drive to Northern California for his trial.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is being represented by Naomi Chung and Joanna Privratsky Sheridan.