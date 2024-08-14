2-alarm apartment fire displaces dozens in Oakland

For dozens in Oakland, it's unclear when they can return to their home after a fire ripped through an apartment building Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Ninth and Madison Streets and gutted part of the building.

The two-alarm fire left 38 people temporarily displaced.

Smoke and fire damaged at least four units, but at least 26 other units were spared from the damage with the work of fire crews.

Power had to be shut off in the entire building after the flames also damaged the power supply system.

Investigators say the fire originated in a dumpster behind the building, though an official cause remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

