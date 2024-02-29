2 alleged San Jose gang members arrested in triple shooting

article

Two alleged gang members are accused of shooting multiple people in San Jose, authorities said.

an alleged gang-motivated crime, authorities said.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the area of Lotus Street and Appian Lane regarding a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Featured article

Officers were then informed of a third man who was also shot during the incident. That victim took himself to a local hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as 18-year-old David Cisneros and a 16-year-old whose name is being withheld because of their age. They believe the triple shooting was gang-motivated.

During a search of the juvenile's home, detectives found a 3D printed loaded handgun.

Both suspects were arrested in San Jose.

Cisneros was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for gang-motivated attempted homicide.

Featured article



