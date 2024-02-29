Expand / Collapse search

2 alleged San Jose gang members arrested in triple shooting

David Cisneros, 18, and a 16-year-old, whose name is being withheld, are accused of attempted murder in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two alleged gang members are accused of shooting multiple people in San Jose, authorities said.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the area of Lotus Street and Appian Lane regarding a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were then informed of a third man who was also shot during the incident. That victim took himself to a local hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as 18-year-old David Cisneros and a 16-year-old whose name is being withheld because of their age. They believe the triple shooting was gang-motivated.

During a search of the juvenile's home, detectives found a 3D printed loaded handgun. 

Both suspects were arrested in San Jose.

Cisneros was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for gang-motivated attempted homicide.

