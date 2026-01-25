2 arrested after allegedly stabbing man in SF’s Tenderloin

article

Two men were arrested on Saturday night after allegedly stabbing another man in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets on reports of the stabbing and found the victim wounded on the ground, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening stab wounds.

"With the help of witnesses, officers located and detained two males for the investigation," the SFPD said. "Officers developed probable cause and placed 45-year-old male Mario Pacheco and 53-year-old male Pablo Soberanis Medina, both from San Francisco, under arrest."

The two men were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

A possible motive for the alleged stabbing was not released.