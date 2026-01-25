Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested after allegedly stabbing man in SF’s Tenderloin

Published  January 25, 2026 3:29pm PST
The Brief

    • A stabbing was reported just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening stab wounds.
    • Two men were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were arrested on Saturday night after allegedly stabbing another man in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets on reports of the stabbing and found the victim wounded on the ground, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening stab wounds.

"With the help of witnesses, officers located and detained two males for the investigation," the SFPD said. "Officers developed probable cause and placed 45-year-old male Mario Pacheco and 53-year-old male Pablo Soberanis Medina, both from San Francisco, under arrest."

The two men were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

A possible motive for the alleged stabbing was not released.

The Source: San Francisco Police Department

