2 arrested after allegedly stabbing man in SF’s Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were arrested on Saturday night after allegedly stabbing another man in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the area of Leavenworth and Turk streets on reports of the stabbing and found the victim wounded on the ground, according to a department statement.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening stab wounds.
"With the help of witnesses, officers located and detained two males for the investigation," the SFPD said. "Officers developed probable cause and placed 45-year-old male Mario Pacheco and 53-year-old male Pablo Soberanis Medina, both from San Francisco, under arrest."
The two men were booked into San Francisco County Jail.
A possible motive for the alleged stabbing was not released.
The Source: San Francisco Police Department