2 cars exchange gunfire in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - American Canyon police are asking the public for information after gunfire was reportedly exchanged between two cars Monday night, according to witnesses.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday near the 400 block of Rio Del Mar, an altercation turned violent when occupants of two cars started firing at each other. Additionally, a parked car was struck by a stray bullet, police said.
No occupants were in that car, according to police.
Witnesses told police they heard between three and eight shots before one of the cars sped off westbound towards Wetlands Edge Road.
Officers found bullet casings at the scene, though no injuries have been reported to police.
It's also unclear what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the American Canyon Police Department at (707) 551-0600.