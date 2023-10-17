2 charged in alleged Union Square Dior heist; several suspects still outstanding

Two suspects have been charged in an alleged heist at a Dior store in San Francisco's Union Square.

Ahjanae Woods, 23, and Terry Nichols, 28, face a slew of felony charges, including commercial burglary, grand theft auto, and organized retail theft, according to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Jenkins said, "The early morning smash and grab at Christian Dior is one more example of how brazen some thieves have become."

Woods and Nichols were arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the smash-and-grab burglary at Dior, which is located at 185 Post Street.

According to prosecutors, Woods and Nichols were not acting alone in the alleged crime, which occurred around 6:50 a.m. last Thursday, as several suspects remain at large.

Up to ten suspects arrived in three vehicles in San Francisco's Union Square neighborhood, initially attempting to break into Fendi at 195 Grant Street. Failing in their endeavor, the suspects proceeded to the nearby Dior store, prosecutors said.There, they drove a vehicle into the storefront, breaching a metal gate and shattering the glass doors.

Once inside, the suspects proceeded to smash the store's glass display cases to steal high-end merchandise. Following the theft, they fled the scene in multiple getaway vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

One of the getaway vehicles crashed near the Bay Bridge, with the occupants attempting to escape on foot. However, police managed to apprehend two of them, later identified as Woods and Nichols.