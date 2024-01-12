2 children die in multi-vehicle crash in South Bay

article

Two children died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on state Highway 152 east of Gilroy in Santa Clara County on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The five-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 152 just west of Lake Road.

A 25-year-old Los Banos man driving a 2021 Tesla was heading west on the highway when he tried to use the eastbound lane to pass a Peterbilt big-rig but struck a 2018 Honda that was driving east, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said in a news release.

The collision caused the Tesla to then hit a 2017 Dodge head-on, causing the Dodge to also collide with the big rig, according to Uribe. The Tesla spun out of control and hit a 2020 Subaru.

A 7-year-old girl in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene while a 4-year-old girl was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Vasquez from the CHP's Hollister-Gilroy office at (408) 427-0700.