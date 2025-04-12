2 children injured in Oakland car accident

Two children are injured following a car crash in Oakland Saturday afternoon, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area between High Street and 48th Avenue near Foothill Boulevard.

What we know:

Officials learned about the accident, involving two sedans in the 4600 block of Foothill Boulevard near Fremont High School, around 3:05 p.m.

A driver pulled two children, 6 and 8 years old, from one of the cars, Oakland Fire said.

An ambulance is at the scene and Oakland police are diverting traffic from the area.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the extent of their injuries. Officials didn't share how the accident occurred.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.