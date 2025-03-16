2 children killed in suspected DUI accident in Napa, mother arrested: CHP

article

Two children are dead following a car crash with a driver suspected to be under the influence in Napa. A woman, the children's mother, was arrested for driving under the influence of substances, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said they were alerted about the crash around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday by another driver in the area, reporting a car accident on the southbound side of Highway 29 at the Imola Avenue off-ramp.

The other driver told authorities the black Nissan left the road and crashed into a tree, deploying the airbags, officials said. The driver in the car crash, a 31-year-old woman, was seriously injured and was taken to the Queen of the Valley Hospital.

The two children, 9 and 10 years old and passengers in the car, died at the scene.

CHP said they believe alcohol, speed, and drugs are all suspected factors in the crash.

What we don't know:

CHP has not publicly identified the names of the victims or driver, but only confirmed the driver was the mother and that she has been arrested on driving under the influence charges.

What you can do:

CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it to contact authorities.

