2 convicted in deadly Oakland Starbucks laptop theft

Two men were convicted in the death of a man in Oakland who was trying to retrieve his stolen laptop. A third man was found guilty of robbery in the case.

Byron Reed was guilty of second-degree murder for hitting and killing Shuo Zeng with a BMW outside Starbucks in Montclair after Kejuan Wiggins stole the victim's laptop. Wiggins was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and robbery. Javon Lee was convicted of robbery.

Zeng was inside the coffee shop working on his laptop when Wiggins and Lee walked in and snatched the computer and fled into an awaiting vehicle driven by Reed. Wiggins was the one who grabbed the laptop.

Zeng chased the suspects to their getaway vehicle and a struggle ensued. Zeng was struck by the vehicle and ultimately succumbed to his injuries on his birthday.

Zeng was a native of China with a degree in physics from Sichuan University before furthering his education to obtain a doctorate at Kansas State University.

He moved to the Bay Area in 2015 and worked as a research scientist at Aspera in Emeryville.