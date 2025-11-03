2 dead after Redwood City liquor store fire

article

Two people were found dead on Monday morning following a fire in a Redwood City liquor store.

Firefighters responded about 5:30 a.m. to Avenue Liquors on Roosevelt Avenue, where they found the building engulfed in flames.

Crews found the bodies when they were opening up the roof, authorities said.

Redwood City police said they don't know if the people had been living inside the store or why they were there when the fire began.

The deaths come two days after Redwood City police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly setting fire at an apartment building in the 1300 block of Marshall Street.