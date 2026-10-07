2 dead after being rescued from burning Monte Sereno home; investigation underway

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The Brief Santa Clara County Fire Department units were called about 2 a.m. to the two-story home located in the 17000 block of Rose Court on reports of a fire Two victims were rescued from inside the building and taken to a hospital, where they ultimately died of unspecified injuries.



Two people died in a hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a burning home in Monte Sereno early on Wednesday morning.

Monte Sereno fire

Early-morning fire:

Santa Clara County Fire Department units were called about 2 a.m. to the two-story home located in the 17000 block of Rose Court on reports of a fire, the department told KTVU.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm response as firefighters entered the burning building and found two adults inside.

The two victims were rescued from inside the building and taken to a hospital, where they ultimately died of unspecified injuries. Their names were not released.

Investigation underway:

Santa Clara County Fire Department investigators are looking into the blaze and searching for a cause.

"Though we are in the early stages of the fire investigation, we would like to remind everyone that having working smoke alarms in each room of your home is essential," the fire department said. "These alarms provide critical minutes to those inside, giving them time to escape."