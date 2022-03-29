2 families call for Contra Costa County Sheriff to resign

article

Families of two men who died after interactions with police will hold a protest calling on the Contra Costa County Sheriff to resign.

The families of Laudemer Arboleda and Angelo Quinto will rally outside the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

The call for Sheriff David Livingston to resign comes after he sent a letter of support for former Deputy Andrew Hall who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for shooting Arboleda in 2018.

In the letter to staff, as first obtained by KTVU, Livingston called the sentencing "unusually" and said the sentencing marked a "sad day."

The families say his remarks show disregard for victims of police violence and their communities.

A request for comment to the sheriff was not immediately returned.

