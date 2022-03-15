Progressive prosecutors lambast Contra Costa County Sheriff after deputy kills man

article

A group of progressive prosecutors have asked the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors to audit the disciplinary practices at the Sheriff's Office and to increase outside oversight of misconduct after KTVU first reported that the sheriff wrote a letter to staff about his disdain for a judge sentencing one of his former deputies to six years in prison after killing a man.

"Sheriff [David] Livingston's comments are abhorrent and indicate his belief that deputies who kill are above the law," said Cristine Soto DeBerry, founder and director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California, which sent the letter on Monday.

DeBerry continued: "Police have wide latitude to use force, but when they unnecessarily kill they must be held accountable just like anyone else in our community. When we do not hold police accountable, people do not trust the legal system to protect them. That makes the job of policing more difficult and dangerous, and it makes it far less likely that crimes will be reported. That, in turn, poses a threat to everyone's safety."

The alliance is formed by Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton – who first charged ex-deputy Andrew Hall for fatally shooting Laudemer Arboleda in November 2018 as the 33-year-old man was driving away at 6 mph and suffering a mental health crisis. Neighbors had called police because they found it suspicious that Arboleda was knocking on doors. It turned out that he had previously lived in that neighborhood.

On March 4, Judge Terri Mockler sentenced Hall to six years in prison for that shooting, saying there was no justification for Arboleda's death.

San Francisco's DA Chesa Boudin, San Joaquin DA Tori Verber Salazar and LA's DA George Gascon also form this alliance.

MORE: Convicted Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy had hard life, bullied as child, report shows

In a statement to KTVU, Livingston doubled down and made no apologies.

He noted that the "so-called ‘Prosecutors Alliance’ committee is made up of only four of the 58 DAs in the state."

He also noted that Contra Costa County "is not San Francisco or Los Angeles, where two of their far-left wing founding members serve. Instead of playing politics here, they should do their job and prosecute offenders and start caring about crime victims for once."

In his original letter to his staff, Livingston also did not mince words.

He called it a very "sad day," when the judge sentenced Hall to what he felt was a very long prison sentence.

Livingston also specifically took aim at Becton when he wrote: "For our district attorney to charge a deputy sheriff, or any peace officer, for a crime based on a split-second tactical decision is abhorrent."

In response, the progressive prosecutors countered: "Becton's willingness to hold law enforcement accountable is the only check on an agency whose leader would otherwise grant his deputies unbridled power to kill with impunity. Sheriff Livingston took an oath to seek equal justice under the law and his remarks are an affront to that sworn commitment. These are not the words of a law enforcement leader, they're the words of a man that believes accountability does not extend to police."

DeBerry told the supervisors that she and her colleagues find it very concerning that under Livingston, the Internal Affairs investigation cleared Hall from any wrongdoing.

MORE: A look at the most notable police payouts in the Bay Area

If department policy allows sheriff's deputies to use force in contravention of the law, that would set up a situation wherein deputies are being trained to use force in a manner that conflicts with criminal law, DeBerry said. Plus, she wrote if the sheriff is clearing deputies in cases where their use of force was criminal, "that too raises serious questions about the sheriff's commitment to public safety and accountability."

Hall did not only kill Arboleda.

Nearly three years later, he also shot and killed Tyrell Wilson, who was holding a knife but not approaching Hall, in 2021. Hall has not been charged with this death, though it is still under review by Becton's office.

But in the last several months, Contra Costa County has paid $9.4 million in total to the families of both these men.

Until these two settlements, Contra Costa County has had a relatively low police payout rate – $1.5 million – for wrongful death and excessive force suits since 2015.

A KTVU investigation in 2020 uncovered a correlation between police departments that have strong, independent oversight and engage in reform also have significantly lower payout rates for wrongful death and excessive force suits than agencies that don't.

None of the board of supervisors immediately responded for comment.

Advertisement

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez.