2 juveniles arrested in San Francisco armed carjacking, attempted robbery

San Francisco police announced the arrest of two juveniles connected to an armed carjacking and another attempted robbery that happened on Monday.

Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Mississippi at around 3:10 p.m. for an attempted carjacking. The victim, a 37-year-old man, told police four males approached him while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

The victim said he refused to exit his vehicle when one of the suspects ordered him to do so. When another suspect pointed a gun at him and told him to get out, he complied and ran.

The victim kept his keys as he ran. No one was injured. Police canvassed the scene as part of their investigation.

About an hour later, police from Park Police Station responded to a call about a carjacking at the 100 block of Galewood Circle, roughly five miles away. Police said a 76-year-old man told them four males approached him and demanded his car keys while he was cleaning his vehicle in his open garage.

According to police, one of the suspects dragged the victim out of the garage, pushed him to the ground, assaulted him, and took his car keys.

The suspects drove off in the victim's BMW. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

About 15 minutes later, while police investigated the carjacking, dispatch received calls about a BMW driving recklessly on Interstate 80 towards the Bay Bridge. Police from the Tenderloin Station spotted the vehicle headed westbound on I-80. Police attempted a traffic stop after confirming the vehicle description matched the carjacked vehicle. The suspects evaded police at a high rate of speed, police said.

A pursuit ensued and went across the Bay Bridge towards Treasure Island, where the suspects exited and got into a collision.

Two suspects were apprehended following a brief foot chase. Police said a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oakland. The two suspects were booked into a juvenile center on charges including; assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, carjacking, kidnapping, and felony hit-and-run.

The younger of the two suspects had an additional charge of carrying a firearm in a public place while masked. Police did not indicate if there were two other outstanding suspects, as both victims described four people were involved in these incidents.