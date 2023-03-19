Pregnant woman, 2 children stabbed in Antioch

Two children and a pregnant woman were stabbed Saturday afternoon in Antioch, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilbur Ave. according to investigators. The victims were a 14-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 35-year-old woman. One child was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland while another was taken by ambulance. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police said two of the victims are in critical condition.

Police said they saw a vehicle speeding away from the site of the stabbing, but a suspect was caught.

The suspect crashed into another car and ran away, but was still apprehended in Solano County, according to police.

No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

It's not clear what the relationship is between the victims and suspects.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Det. Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or at rgerber@antiochca.gov. Anonymous reporting is available by texting ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).