2 kids drown in San Jose pool at residential daycare

Two children drowned, and a third was hospitalized after falling into a pool at a San Jose daycare center based in a home, police said Monday.

Police said they were summoned to a home on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive to perform a wellness check at 9:05 a.m.

It's unclear how the children got into the pool.

The third child's injuries were described as non-life threatening, the San Jose police department said.

The ages of the children were not provided.

The police department's homicide unit and the Santa Clara County district attorney will investigate the deaths.