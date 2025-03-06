2 men arrested after reportedly trying to kill possible witness in Sheng Thao corruption case

Two men have been arrested after reportedly trying to kill a possible witness in the corruption case involving former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

The Chronicle reports the men shot at Mario Juarez back in June, a few days before the FBI raided the homes of Thao and Duong family, who own Cal Waste.

Juarez, described by the paper as a businessman and political operative, was not hurt.

Oakland police arrested the two men in December. They have since been freed. The paper did not name them. The Chronicle said police had no additional information and that the Alameda County district attorney declined to file charges.

It is not clear if the attempted killing was related to Juarez's involvement in the corruption probe.

The Chronicle reports federal documents suggest that the shooting and the FBI investigation are connected.

Juarez is quoted in the paper as saying, "Why was I targeted? Because I know too much."