Christmas Powerball drawing: $2 million ticket sold in Southern California

As the rest of the nation awaits the winner of Powerball's $600+ million jackpot, a lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold in Orange County, California.

According to California Lottery's website on Christmas Day, someone purchased a ticket worth $2,085,363. That ticket was sold at the Donut Storr on South Knott Avenue in Anaheim, California Lottery announced on its website.

The next drawing – with the new top prize of $685 million – will be held Wednesday, December 27 at 8 a.m. PT. The latest jackpot figure broke $650 million after no winners were identified Christmas Day – when the initial jackpot was set to $638 million.

Below were the winning numbers for Monday's drawing, which apparently no one got:

5, 12, 20, 24, 29 PB: 4, 2X

Winning numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot (Dec. 25)

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 685 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.