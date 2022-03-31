2 Oakland school district employees hit by car, injured

Video shows a car plowing into two Oakland Unified School District Employees and injuring them as they cross a street.

The collision happened Wednesday at High Street between San Leandro and Wattling streets at around 6:30 a.m.

According to District 5 City Councilman Noel Gallo, the two school district employees were crossing the street to work at a district facilities department.

A car strikes them and sends them both into the air and back onto the pavement. Gallo said the driver, a young woman, did stop and may have been distracted by her young son.

A school district spokesperson and Gallo both said the two employees suffered broken bones from the crash. The district said they both have serious injuries. They were employed with the district, but not at schools. OUSD did not have any further information to share.

We have reached out to police to see what, if any, consequences the driver faces. We will update this story if we hear back.