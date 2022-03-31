Student assaulted while walking to Cornell Elementary School in Albany, police investigating

article

A Cornell Elementary School student was assaulted while walking to the Albany school on Wednesday, officials say.

Albany Unified School District sent a letter home to parents and the school community on Thursday. Albany police are investigating. The nature of the assault was not disclosed. The school district said they will provide more information when it becomes available.

Police and school officials did not say if there was any suspect information available.

In their letter, the district reminded to be sure students walk in groups and that young students are accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson from the City of Albany said the investigation is in its early stages. They said police were contacted by a concerned parent who said their child was assaulted while walking to school in the morning.

Police are conducting additional interviews in their investigation. Police are providing extra patrols for routes students may take on their way home or to school, the city official said.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington contributed to this report.