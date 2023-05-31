2 of 3 charges dropped against triple-murder suspect

An Alameda County judge on Wednesday dismissed two of the three murder charges for suspect Delonzo Logwood, a man accused of a 2008 triple homicide.

The judge previously made a controversial move in the case by rejecting a plea deal reached by the Alameda County District Attorney's office and Logwood's attorney in which Logwood would have served 15 years in prison for the triple murder instead of a potential 75-year to life term if he was tried and found guilty.

The judge's decision to toss two of the three charges comes at the request of District Attorney Pamela Price after a witness refused to testify.

"We learned back in January that this witness was not guaranteed to testify," Price said in a statement. "Additionally, his testimony was very problematic in terms of contradicting objective facts and our ability to secure a conviction in any of the cases was extremely tenuous."

Logwood's attorney says he intends to win an acquittal on the remaining murder charge.