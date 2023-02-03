2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver

article

Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.

After calling for additional units, SRPD's traffic team determined the driver was impaired with his blood level over the legal limit.

Officials named 56-year-old Peter Rochelle as the suspect. The Santa Rosa resident was charged with two felonies; DUI causing injury and DUI causing injuring & a BAC at/above 0.08%.

Rochelle was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the detective. The officer sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized. Officials said the vehicle the detective was in was not a patrol car.

Nine hours later, shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, an SRPD officer maintaining security at a homicide scene near Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street was in his patrol vehicle when he too was broadsided by a Honda Civic, according to officials.

Officials said the officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital but was later released. The Honda driver was not charged with a crime but was still considered to be at fault for the crash.

Officials said the Civic driver was not impaired, injured and cooperated with officials during the investigation.