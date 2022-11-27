Expand / Collapse search

2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home

By KTVU staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

 2 people hospitalized after being bitten in San Francisco home.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. 

Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found three victims bleeding. 

The suspect allegedly bit two people and a third victim was hit by a door and was injured, police say.  

SEE MORE: Suspect hijacks Muni bus, assaults driver before hitting 10 vehicles

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending investigation. 