2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD.

Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found three victims bleeding.

The suspect allegedly bit two people and a third victim was hit by a door and was injured, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending investigation.