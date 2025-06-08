2 rescued from San Francisco cliff after dropping phones

Two people had to be rescued after accidentally dropping their phones down a cliffside in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The tourists were caught on the cliffside between Deadman's Point and Mile Rock Beach around 3:30 p.m.

According to officials, they tried to go down the cliff to get the phones they dropped but became stuck.

Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department's Cliff Rescue Unit and Heavy Rescue 1 responded to the scene to pull the pair up to safety.

Neither person was injured in the ordeal, officials said. Both were cited by Park Police following the rescue.

"SF Fire advises people to stay on trails and follow postage signage," officials said about the rescue.