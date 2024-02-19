Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
8
High Wind Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

2 San Jose homicides within roughly a day; 2 injured in parking lot shooting

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people were killed in two separate homicides in San Jose in roughly 25 hours, police said. They represent the city's sixth and seventh homicides of 2024.

The first was reported on Saturday just after 8 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Arden Way, where officers found a dead woman.

Police said they quickly identified her boyfriend as the primary suspect. Using Automate License Plate Reader cameras, police said they saw that he had fled San Jose, who had been in some type of car crash after the homicide.

The motive has not yet been revealed, and San Jose police did not immediately identify the boyfriend. 

Related

San Jose police documents reveal identities of 2 other officers involved in racist text scandal
article

San Jose police documents reveal identities of 2 other officers involved in racist text scandal

KTVU has learned the identities of two other police officers involved in a racist text scandal that prompted the resignation of former San Jose police officer Mark McNamara, who shot a Black man on the steps of a taqueria and who is now the target of an excessive force lawsuit.

Then on Sunday, shortly before 9 p.m., police were called out to the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road to respond to a shooting. 

When they got there, police said that some sort of "gathering" had taken place, and they found two people who had each been shot once.

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also discovered that a second woman had been dropped off at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. She is expected to survive. 

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 and Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4339@sanjoseca.gov and/or  4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.