2 San Jose homicides within roughly a day; 2 injured in parking lot shooting

Two people were killed in two separate homicides in San Jose in roughly 25 hours, police said. They represent the city's sixth and seventh homicides of 2024.

The first was reported on Saturday just after 8 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Arden Way, where officers found a dead woman.

Police said they quickly identified her boyfriend as the primary suspect. Using Automate License Plate Reader cameras, police said they saw that he had fled San Jose, who had been in some type of car crash after the homicide.

The motive has not yet been revealed, and San Jose police did not immediately identify the boyfriend.

Then on Sunday, shortly before 9 p.m., police were called out to the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road to respond to a shooting.

When they got there, police said that some sort of "gathering" had taken place, and they found two people who had each been shot once.

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also discovered that a second woman had been dropped off at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 and Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4339@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.