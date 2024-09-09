2 San Jose police chief candidate names en route to city council

The names of two candidates for San Jose police chief should soon be on their way to the city council, Mayor Matt Mahan told KTVU on Monday.

Mahan said the city manager winnowed down the names to two: one candidate is internal, and the other is external, Mahan said.

He added that San Jose is on track to have a new chief "this fall."

Mahan did not give a specific date, but said the city manager will be asking the city council to vote "in the coming weeks."

In January, then-San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata announced his plans to retire in March after 28 years of service with the department to take a role as the Investigations Bureau Chief for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

For the last five months or so, Paul Joseph has been acting chief since March 31.

"Paul has been doing a fantastic job," Mahan said. "He's not been waiting around."