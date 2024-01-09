San Jose police chief to retire, take new job as DA investigations chief

article

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata on Tuesday announced he plans to retire in March after 28 years of service with the department.

But he only plans to take one month off.

In April, Mata said he will take a new role as the Investigations Bureau Chief for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

"This decision was not easy, but after careful consideration, I believe it is the right time for me to embark on a new role," Mata said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout my career.

Last year, the San Jose Police Department was honored for having 100% clearance rate, and Mata has been credited with showing no tolerance for criminal or racist behavior in his department. He was the one to first make public that one of his former officers, Mark McNamara, had sent racist texts. And he provided video of himself literally walking former Officer Matthew Dominguez out the door, after he was arrested on suspicion of masturbating at a victim's home.

Calling his accomplishments "vast," San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire said he implemented the department’s first strategic plan, which focuses increased diversity and accountability through police reform initiatives.

The police department, under Mata, has had its share of troubles as well.

Last fall, SJPD paid $3 million to settle excessive force suits stemming from how officers treated protesters at George Floyd rallies in 2020. San Jose police fired rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters, injuring multiple people and causing one man to lose one of his eyes.

And last summer, an independent audit of the San Jose Police Department showed complaints against officers have continued to rise over the last three years.

Mata started his career with SJPD in 1996, working his way up the ranks to become chief in 2021.

Mata received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Illinois, Chicago and his Master of Arts in Public Administration from San José State.

San Jose said it hopes to announce an interim chief and begin the recruitment process before Mata retires.