2 schools in Petaluma closed following threat

Two schools in the Petaluma area will be closed Tuesday following a threat made to one of them on Monday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Penngrove Elementary School in Penngrove and Kenilworth Junior High School in Petaluma will be closed Tuesday and resume classes on Wednesday.

"There was no threat made to Kenilworth Junior High, but during the course of an investigation, a connection to that campus led Petaluma City Schools officials to close Kenilworth on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution."

Both the office of education and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office have been short on details about the threat but said more information may be released.

Penngrove Elementary went into lockdown and students and staff were cleared from the building Monday as law enforcement swarmed the school.

By 1:20 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe and accounted for.



