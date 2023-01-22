2 separate hit-and-runs in San Francisco minutes apart, 1 dead: Police

Two separate hit-and-runs by the same alleged driver occurred within minutes and blocks of each other, resulting in two injured and one dead in San Francisco, authorities said.

Around 2:10 a.m. early Sunday in the Mission District, San Francisco police responded to 16th St. and Capp where they learned a suspect struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene. Moments later, the suspect crashed into a vehicle on 16th St. and Potrero Avenue.

RELATED: Vigil and call for safety measures after San Francisco's 2nd pedestrian killed in 20 days

The second victim and suspect driver, both adult males, were taken to a hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the second victim died at the hospital. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The first victim was also taken to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

The driver was arrested and remains in custody.

Authorities said that despite an arrest made, the investigation is ongoing and ask those who may have witnessed either accident to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."