2 SF restaurants closed due to cockroach infestations

The Brief Dumpling Bites and Thanh Tam II Restaurant were closed by the San Francisco Department of Public Health after inspectors discovered cockroach infestations. The Barrel Room was issued a citation after inspectors found a dead mouse, but was allowed to continue operating after addressing violations.



Two restaurants in San Francisco were closed and a third was issued a citation after health inspectors found vermin at the establishments.

Inspectors with the San Francisco Department of Public Health visited Dumpling Bites – a Sunset District eatery located at 1556 Noriega St. – on Wednesday and documented an extensive cockroach infestation, as well as minor violations related to the availability of handwashing supplies and cleaning of wiping cloths used by the restaurant.

Specifically, inspectors found "a dying roach on the hand sink," another roach that fell into the sink, one dying near a microwave next to the sink, another roach inside a different sink, several nymphs crawling on woks and numerous live roaches trapped on monitor boards and next to a water heater.

The SFDPH noted that inspectors found a receipt from a pest control company and evidence that the restaurant had applied treatment gel throughout the premises, indicating that the operators had taken some measures in an attempt to quell the infestation.

However, inspectors issued Dumpling Bites an "immediate health permit suspension and closure," due to the violations. The SFDPH urged the restaurant to thoroughly clean their premises and have another pest control company treat the establishment for vermin in order for Dumpling Bites to resume operations.

SFDPH inspectors on Thursday also visited Thanh Tam II Restaurant – a Vietnamese restaurant located at 577 Valencia St. in the city’s Mission District – where they found similar cleanliness and vermin issues.

According to the SFDPH report, inspectors discovered live cockroaches in a grease trap around a sink in the restaurant, as well as dead roaches in the dry storage area on the floor, between boxes and in the crevices of shelves. Inspectors also found an "excessive amount" of cockroach gel bait around the building.

The SFDPH temporarily suspended Thanh Tam II’s license to operate following discovery of the violations, and the restaurant was advised to deep clean its premises and also address its cockroach infestation in order to have its operation license returned.

Inspectors with the SFDPH also visited The Barrel Room – a fine-dining restaurant and wine bar located at 415 Sansome St. – on Wednesday. There, the inspectors found a dead mouse stuck to a glue trap in a mop sink in the downstairs portion of the restaurant.

Inspectors also noted minor violations related to food storage and temperatures at The Barrel Room. The SFDPH initially issued the restaurant a conditional passing grade, though the eatery was later given a full passing grade after addressing its violations.