2 SFPD officers injured responding to fire at Tenderloin high-rise

Two San Francisco Police Department officers were injured on Sunday morning while responding to reports of a person setting fires at a residential high-rise building in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

San Francisco Fire Department and SFPD units were first called to the building in the 300 block of Turk Street about 6:50 a.m., according to the SFFD.

The SFPD told KTVU that officers were advised that a suspect was setting objects on fire on the seventh floor of the residential building. Fire and police department units found the suspect barricaded inside a room, along with an "active fire."

Police attempted to make contact with the suspect, but ultimately forced their way inside with the help of the SFFD.

Officers arrested the "actively resisting" suspect and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The SFPD said the suspect and two police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, though neither police nor the fire department specified the nature of their injuries.

At least two other officers were evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital, according to the SFPD and SFFD.

Police said the suspect’s identity and the charges they are facing are pending.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.