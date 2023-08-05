2 sinkholes in 2 days in Alameda force water shut off, road closures

article

Some residents in Alameda have been without water over the last few days because of two massive sinkholes.

On Friday night a water main break at the 1200 block of Otis caused a sinkhole, East Bay Municipal Utility said.

EBMUD said 40 customers were without water as crews worked to repair the hole. They estimated to restore water service by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Just a day earlier, a massive sinkhole was patched at the 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Water service was turned off for customers on Lincoln from Versailles to High and a few surrounding streets while EBMUD fixed that hole.

Residents posted photos of flooded driveways and yards to Facebook as crews worked to fix the damaged road.

Drivers and pedestrians should expect delays on Otis Saturday due to the sinkhole, officials said.

