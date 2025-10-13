3 stabbed by former student at Torrance special needs school

article

Three staff members were stabbed by a former student at a school in Torrance in Los Angeles County on Monday morning, according to the Torrance Police Department.

The stabbing was reported around 8:15 at Switzer Learning Center located at 2201 Amapola Avenue. The school is a private K-12 special education school.

According to police, three staff members were stabbed and the former student attempted to stab a fourth person before leaving the scene.

Two of the staff members were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, while the third staff member was treated on scene.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed what appeared to be a knife and backpack on a grassy area by the school.

While the ex-student was being taken into custody, he allegedly told police he had placed two pipe bombs in the vicinity of 208th Street and Amapola Avenue.

Police are advising people to avoid the area of Amapola Avenue and 205th Street as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad investigates the reported bomb threat.

What we don't know:

The motive of the former student isn't known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.