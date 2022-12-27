2 Sunnyvale men arrested after Halloween shooting death of 19-year-old

article

Two Sunnyvale men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old man following at a Halloween party.

San Jose police on Tuesday said that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez,2 20 were taken into custody on Dec. 21 following the Oct. 30 death of 19-year-old Daniel Arredondo Guizar of San Jose.

Guizar was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at 12:45 a.m. that day in the 500 block of Madera Avenue in San Jose. He died at the scene. He was the city's 32nd homicide in 2022.

Police did not lay out the evidence that led them to the arrests of the pair.

At the time, guests dressed in Halloween costumes gave witness statements to police.