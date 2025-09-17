2 victims in San Jose triple homicide identified

Two of the victims killed in a San Jose triple homicide were identified on Tuesday. Mayor Matt Mahan said one of the victims, 26-year-old Max Ryan, had worked for the San Jose Housing Department since February.

The second victim was identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner as Tarrah Lynn Taylor, 26.

The police investigation continues after two women and a man were shot and killed on the 200 block of Chynoweth Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ryan lived in San Jose. Taylor, also a San Jose resident, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

On Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said there was no threat to the public, despite there being no arrests or suspects named. Police said they received a call just after gun shots rang out, with the caller saying they heard a woman screaming.

Police said the suspect had not been identified and fled the area before officers arrived.

One resident in the area said her security camera captured images of the violence and audio of rapid gunfire and screaming.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.