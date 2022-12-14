2 wounded in shooting at Castro Valley apartment complex

Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a getaway car headed toward Interstate Highway 580, according to Capt. Ray Kelly.

Kelly originally said the shooting appeared to be an "ambush," but later clarified that it wasn't.

The shooting was reported at 9:18 a.m. at the Vista Creek Apartment complex in the carport area.

One of the men was hit in the chest and the other in the leg, officials said.

Aerial footage showed a heavy response from sheriff's deputies in the neighborhood.

But residents told KTVU that this complex is known for fights, assaults and other arguments. One neighbor said she saw strange men going in and out of the second floor.

And Phillip Oliver, who lives nearby, said he heard about eight or nine shots fired before authorities showed up.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

Deputies arrive at an apartment complex in Castro Valley where two people were shot in an "ambush" style situation. Dec. 14, 2022

Deputies arrive at an apartment complex in Castro Valley where two people were shot in an "ambush" style situation. Dec. 14, 2022

Deputies arrive at an apartment complex in Castro Valley where two people were shot in an "ambush" style situation. Dec. 14, 2022