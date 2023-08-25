2-year-old struck and killed by driver in Fremont: Police

A 2-year-old was struck and killed by a car in a parking lot on Thursday in Fremont, police said.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Mowry Ave. The child was taken to Eden Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Officials said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors with the driver. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

This incident marks Fremont's seventh fatal traffic collision.

Just nine days before, a 4-year-old was killed in a similar manner in San Francisco.

The girl was being pushed in a stroller by her parents when she was struck by a 71-year-old woman on Fourth and King Streets near Oracle Park. Her father also suffered from life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

"This tragedy deeply saddens Fremont Police Department, and we sympathize with the juvenile's family. As a community, we mourn this tragic loss of life. It is important to always be aware of traffic conditions, regardless of being on the road, on a driveway, or in a parking lot," police said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed or may have more information on the incident is asked to contact the Fremont Police Traffic Unit at (510) 790-6760. Tips can also be submitted by texting "FremontPD" to 889-777 or submitting a form here.