2-year-old struck, killed near SF’s Oracle Park

The Brief An adult and a 2-year-old were hit by a car just before 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of 4th and Channel streets The child died, while the adult received non-life-threatening injuries.



Two people – including a 2-year-old – were struck by a car near San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Friday night, and the child died of their injuries.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Friday to the area of 4th and Channel streets on reports of the collision and found the child and an adult injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, where the child was declared dead. The adult is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Authorities did not elaborate on the relationship between the adult and the child, but San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the child's mother was injured in the crash.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of a two-year-old child in last night’s crash in Mission Rock, and my thoughts are with the family during this unimaginable time. My heart is also with the child’s mother, who was injured in this incident," Lurie said.

An investigation into the crash revealed the two victims were crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with an investigation into the crash.

The SFPD said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.