20 Marin schools see COVID outbreak as cases surge nationwide

About 20 schools in Marin County are dealing with COVID outbreaks, as cases surge nationally.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin public health officer, said the BA.2 subvariant of the virus is dominant currently, and it's spreading not only in schools, but countywide, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

"It’s even more infectious than the omicron strain that fueled the winter surge," Willis said.

Willis recommended schools add proof of vaccination, negative tests, and mask for large school sponsored events such as prom or graduation.

Despite the surge, the county "will not be issuing any local mask mandates for any settings — schools or otherwise — at this time," Willis said.

"Rather, public health will be issuing guidance for school districts to weigh among the many local factors best known to them," he said.

Cases are also surging nationwide and many are masking up again.

Federal health officials said we could see as many as 100 million infections during the fall and winter. Given the reduced immunity from vaccines, health officials said the increase in cases is likely.

There's also concern that the nation's supply of COVID tests and anti-viral medications could be exhausted.