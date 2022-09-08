20-something woman stabbed to death in Oakland

A woman in her 20s on Wednesday evening was stabbed to death in Oakland near Elmhurst Park and police said they have detained a "person of interest."

Oakland police spokeswoman Kim Armstead said that the stabbing occurred at 5:30 p.m. and police were flagged down to help as they were headed to another call.

Officers tried to help the woman, Armstead said, but she died at the scene.

Armstead would not say much else about the person they detained, other than to say, "we do not believe there is any threat to the safety of the public."

The woman's death marks Oakland's 86th homicide of the year.

