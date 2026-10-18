23-year-old man dies in I-80 crash in Fairfield

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The Brief The California Highway Patrol received an automated iPhone crash notification at 2:52 a.m. indicating a crash on westbound I-80. They found the driver trapped inside a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a tree west of the facility. The man was taken to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m., the CHP said.



A 23-year-old Vacaville man died early Sunday after his car crashed into a tree along westbound Interstate Highway 80 near the Cordelia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

CHP officers arrived about nine minutes after the CHP received an automated iPhone crash notification at 2:52 a.m. indicating a crash on westbound I-80, the CHP said.

They found the driver trapped inside a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a tree west of the facility.

CHP officers performed CPR until Fairfield Fire Department personnel arrived and freed the driver from the wreckage.

The man was taken to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m., the CHP said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Hyundai was traveling west on I-80 when it veered off the right side of the freeway, resulting in the fatal front-end crash into a tree.

What we don't know:

The reasons remain under investigation.

The driver is believed not to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor but is yet to be confirmed by toxicology results.