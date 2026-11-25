The Brief Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews have been pumping tens of thousands of gallons of water out of underground power vaults along San Francisco's Embarcadero to prevent weather-related delays during forecasted king tides. Keeping the vaults dry ensures that if an unplanned outage occurs, repair crews can enter immediately rather than waiting 20 to 30 minutes for a pump crew to arrive and drain the space.



Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews have been pumping tens of thousands of gallons of water out of underground power vaults along San Francisco's Embarcadero to prevent weather-related delays during forecasted king tides.

Clearing underground pumps

Underground power vault filled with water in San Francisco along the Embarcadero.

Why you should care:

While PG&E maintains tens of thousands of underground vaults equipped with waterproof gear, drainage, and pumping systems, severe tidal surges can overwhelm standard infrastructure.

"When we get these king tides — seven, eight, nine feet that are forecasted, anything really above the 6-foot level — you start to get volumes the system is not normally prepared to mitigate against," PG&E Vice President Jason Regan said on Tuesday. "So we have to be very proactive in the nature."

A 50,000-gallon capacity vault on the Embarcadero nearly filled with water due to seepage, rain, and flooding. In response, PG&E activated its "Holiday Ready Posture" crews, using high-powered pumps to empty the space.

"This allows us to have empty vaults on the norm 24/7," Regan said. "So the tides came in this morning. They raised the water in the vault. We come, we dewater the vault, we get them back at very low thresholds. And then we now have a 24-hour period before those tides come back again."

Before the pumped water enters city storm drains, crews filter it to protect local waterways.

According to Regan, workers attach "environmentally sound socks" to the ends of the hoses to remove oils and vehicle particulates washed off nearby roadways.

Crews perform this pumping process twice a day.

Keeping the vaults dry ensures that if an unplanned outage occurs, repair crews can enter immediately rather than waiting 20 to 30 minutes for a pump crew to arrive and drain the space. During recent operations, the Embarcadero vault's water level receded by 8 feet in about 30 minutes.

"We can't control what the tides are going to do or what the rain is going to do, but what we can control is our readiness," Regan said.

In addition to keeping vaults accessible, PG&E can often use its re-engineered grid to reroute electricity around trouble spots until repairs are complete, or deploy temporary power solutions if an area is off the grid.

Between the Bay Bridge and Pier 39, roughly 60 of these underground vaults are susceptible to filling with water.

Once crews finish draining one vault, they move sequentially down the line to the next, repeating the cycle for as long as the high-water event lasts.

PG&E crews pump water from an underground power vault in San Francisco along the Embarcadero.