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The Brief Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas took on several ICE officers at Santa Rita Jail, where the sheriff and county counsel had previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to the federal immigration agency. ICE says they don't have to adhere to county policy. Bas' intervention helped one man who was a U.S. citizen, but not another man later in the day.



Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas took on several ICE officers at Santa Rita Jail, where the sheriff and county counsel had previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to the federal immigration agency.

"I was really angry," Bas told KTVU in an interview on Tuesday. "ICE is blatantly ignoring our ability as a local government to control our own property and our operations. They're ignoring a cease-and-desist letter from our attorneys and they are terrorizing and brutalizing people. They are literally waiting in our parking lot to kidnap people. It's unacceptable."

In the end, one of her interactions prevented a man – who turned out to be a U.S. citizen – from being detained by ICE, although later in the day, a second man being released from custody was ultimately taken away in a car by federal agents.

Inspiring actions

Why you should care:

Still, Bas' actions inspired immigration rights activists who witnessed her, a woman of small stature, take on a large federal entity.

"She's tiny," said Kari Malkki, an organizer at Restore Oakland, said on Tuesday. "And it was so beautiful to see her stand up to these officers, while the sheriff's deputies were inside just watching. She used her power to help us on the ground."

Malkki also credited San Mateo County Supervisor President Noelia Corzo, who says a federal agent pushed her shoulder over the weekend during a tense confrontation outside the Redwood City jail, where the two are seen in a heated exchange.

Malkki pointed to Bas' actions as a model for what she thinks deputies should be doing to enforce the county's ICE-free zone policy.

In a previous interview, Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez said that it's not realistic to think her deputies will engage in a war with ICE to make sure the feds stay off county jail property.

The supervisors' actions come at a time when ICE officers have been increasingly present outside jails, including in Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Monterey counties, for example, with various sheriffs also trying to enact ICE-free zone policies.

Supervisor confronts ICE

What the video shows:

Bas posted several minutes of video on her Instagram Monday, revealing snippets of what occurred between her, her staff and some activists in the parking lot and front steps of the Santa Rita Jail lobby.

"What I saw today by ICE was absolutely horrifying," Bas said in her video. She said that ICE officers "racially profiled" a family with a young child that was visiting the jail. She said they followed them to their car and chased them to the lobby.

But she said her presence, along with Cinthya Munoz Ramos, her chief of legislative affairs and community safety, was able to prevent ICE officers from taking the family members.

The video shows her explaining to several masked ICE officers pulling up in a white SUV that Alameda County is an ICE-free area, where only immigration officers with signed judicial warrants may enter and conduct official business.

Bas then hands the officers a copy of the cease-and-desist letter the county counsel sent to the head of the San Francisco ICE office earlier this month.

"ICE is not supposed to be on our county property," she told an officer, who is wearing a black mask over his face, a "police ICE" vest and several weapons. "Unless you have a legitimate reason."

He tells her: "I don't work for you."

There are at least three ICE officers surrounding her, and one agent in the white SUV.

"You are only allowed to be here on official business," Bas said.

"We are," an ICE agent responds.

"Do you have a judicial warrant signed by a judge for a specific person," Bas repeats, explaining that she is the president of the board and the one who developed this policy. She holds up the policy for them to read.

‘Politely asking you to leave’

What they're saying:

Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas shared images of her confronting ICE at Santa Rita Jail. Nov. 23, 2026

One of the officers tells her that the jail parking lot is not her property.

She repeats the judicial warrant spiel again, and states: "I am politely asking you to leave."

Throughout the ordeal, Bas remained calm, standing at least two feet shorter than the agent. The agents were also calm while responding to her.

The video then shows one of the ICE officers getting into the passenger side of a black SUV.

In another scene, protesters are then heard whistling as yet another ICE officer, also in a mask, walks up to the front of the jail, trying to enter the lobby, where it appears as though there are at least seven other federal agents waiting outside as well. All are masked.

"Do you have any official business at the jail?" an activist is heard asking.

"Yes we do," an ICE officer responds, heading into the lobby. "Stand back." The officer then indicates he wants to talk to a man, who is presumably standing behind the activist for protection. The activist reminds the officer that the man has the right to remain silent.

"You need to move or you will be arrested as well," the ICE officer tells the activist.

Just then, Bas appears again, slightly breathless, as she just ran up from the parking lot. She, again, reminds the ICE officer about the county's cease-and-desist letter.

"That's not how it works," an ICE officer says. "Alameda County does not override federal."

"That's how it works," Bas said.

An activist behind her translates in Spanish and asks the officer if he has a specific person in mind that he's looking for.

"Move immediately, or you will be moved," the ICE officer says to the activist. "Move immediately."

The interaction continues for a while, as the video shows Bas and a few activists circled by a ring of ICE agents.

"It's time to move," one of the ICE officers says, as an activist yells, "there's a child in there, there's a child in there."

A bit of a scuffle ensues, as one ICE officer holds his hands out to keep the activists back, saying: "You're making this a lot worse than it needs to be."

One of the ICE officers says, "If you don't like it, change it at the ballot box."

Another officer explains they are looking for a "target of an investigation," without explaining further.

In an email, the Department of Homeland Security has told KTVU they do not adhere to these county policies and their rights supersede county rules to detain people "24/7."

U.S. citizen

Dig deeper:

ICE officers surround a man at Santa Rita Jail, who a supervisor said in a U.S. citizen. Nov. 23, 2026 Photo: via Nikki Fortunato Bas

The video then shows ICE officers surrounding a man in a black jacket.

It appears as though they are questioning or detaining him, but the sound is inaudible.

Malkki of Restore Oakland, who was there, said that the man and his family had been trying to visit a loved one in jail when the ICE officers asked for his papers and "illegally searched" him.

The man provided documentation showing he was a citizen, and a member Munoz Ramos, who works for the supervisor, forced the officers to give the paperwork back to him, Malkki said.

A sheriff's spokesman said that if law enforcement officers have signed judicial warrants, they go to the back of the jail to pick people up, not the front by the lobby.

The end of the video shows the ICE officers walking off.

Malkki told KTVU that about two hours later, however, another man was released from Santa Rita Jail custody.

Bus Bas' staff was unsuccessful this time. The ICE officers detained him without a judicial warrant, taking him away in their car, for unknown reasons.

Bas said it's important for her and others to stand up to the Trump administration and its hardline policy on immigration.

"This administration is clearly violating our constitution and people's right to do process," Bas said in an interview Tuesday. "The blue wave was great, but there is shit like this happening on the ground every day. People are being harmed. They are being brutalized. They are being terrorized. And everyone who has won an election or who has a platform has to speak up should do something and bear witness firsthand to see what is happening."